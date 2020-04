The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which was supposed to take place in June of this year, has been postponed, said member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, MP of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"The PACE June session has been postponed. There is no exact date. It can take place between July 1 and October 1," Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.