Facts

13:02 27.04.2020

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Flight recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was shot down in Iran on January 8, 2020, should be returned to Ukraine, said Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Ukraine foreign minister separately emphasized that he insists on the delivery, according to the Chicago Convention, of flight recorders to Ukraine, with a subsequent decision on the place of their decoding and research involving countries whose citizens died as a result of the tragedy," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Tags: #kuleba #iran #uia
