Facts

14:43 24.04.2020

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will address the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on Wednesday, 29 April 2020, marking the official opening of Ukraine's FSC Chairmanship, the OSCE reports.

"The meeting, which will take place remotely on the Zoom platform, is the first in the FSC's history to be held completely online," the OSCE said on its website on Friday.

It is noted that Kuleba would address representatives of the OSCE participating States and present the priorities and goals of Ukraine for the period of its chairmanship, which will last until the end of the summer break.

According to the OSCE, the Chairmanship of the Forum for Security Co-operation rotates three times a year.

Tags: #security #kuleba #osce
