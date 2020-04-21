Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has temporarily dismissed Mykola Povoroznyk for the period of investigation and appointed Valentyn Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Klitschko announced this during an online press conference on Tuesday.

"In order to hold an unbiased investigation and to avoid reproaches about some kind of influence of a high-ranking official, such as Povoroznyk, he submitted a letter of resignation for the time of investigation," Klitschko said during an online press conference.

As reported on April 14, searches were conducted at the premises of the KCSA (after employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) documented the extortion by First Deputy Chairman of the KCSA Mykola Povoroznyk of undue benefits from a representative of a real estate developer.