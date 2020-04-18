Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Medics in Azerbaijan have confirmed 33 coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide to 1,373, the national operational headquarters set up by the government said on Saturday.

Three more Covid-19 patients have died; the total death toll thus increased to 18, the headquarters said.

At the same time, 62 have been cured; in total, 590 people made a recovery, the statement said.

"At present, there are 765 people hospitalized under a special regime. The condition of 21 of them is being described as critical, 30 moderate, the rest are stable," the headquarters said.

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan has carried out 86, 607 tests for the coronavirus.