Facts

17:20 18.04.2020

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

1 min read
Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Medics in Azerbaijan have confirmed 33 coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide to 1,373, the national operational headquarters set up by the government said on Saturday.

Three more Covid-19 patients have died; the total death toll thus increased to 18, the headquarters said.

At the same time, 62 have been cured; in total, 590 people made a recovery, the statement said.

"At present, there are 765 people hospitalized under a special regime. The condition of 21 of them is being described as critical, 30 moderate, the rest are stable," the headquarters said.

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan has carried out 86, 607 tests for the coronavirus.

Tags: #azerbaijan #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 18.04.2020
Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

14:33 18.04.2020
Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

13:08 18.04.2020
Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

12:04 18.04.2020
Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

11:05 18.04.2020
Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

10:11 16.04.2020
Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

11:38 14.04.2020
Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD