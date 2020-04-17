Facts

14:11 17.04.2020

COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

2 min read
COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

COVID-19 pandemic will not hamper holding an investigation into the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' plane, which was shot down by Iran in January, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"The pandemic complicates everything. Diplomacy as a whole is going through a special time when all contacts transferred online. But I would say that it does not significantly affect negotiations on this issue. That is, everything that needs to be solved to achieve the goal can be solved even in such conditions," Kuleba said on Friday.

The minister noted that on Wednesday he has had a telephone conference with the foreign ministers of Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, during which he also discussed this issue. "We agreed that a pandemic will not hinder us in any of the key issues. Somewhere we'll just have to come up with more creative ways to solve logistics problems," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister also assured that Ukraine's position has not changed, and he continues to work on the result in close cooperation with colleagues from the International Coordination and Response Group for the Victims of Flight PS752 Crash.

"The goal remains unchanged: to establish justice, to pay compensation to families, a full, independent and transparent investigation and responsibility for the downing of the aircraft, in accordance with international law," he said.

Tags: #kuleba #iran #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:38 17.04.2020
Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

14:27 15.04.2020
Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

12:23 15.04.2020
Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

12:43 07.04.2020
Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

12:36 07.04.2020
Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

15:34 24.03.2020
Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

16:29 23.03.2020
Ukraine, Iran coordinate algorithm on cooperation over UIA's Boeing downed near Tehran

Ukraine, Iran coordinate algorithm on cooperation over UIA's Boeing downed near Tehran

12:40 19.03.2020
UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

15:28 14.03.2020
First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

16:05 13.03.2020
UIA suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome, Milan

UIA suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome, Milan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

LATEST

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Recent release of detainees in Donbas has great humanitarian value – ICRC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD