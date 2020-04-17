COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

COVID-19 pandemic will not hamper holding an investigation into the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' plane, which was shot down by Iran in January, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"The pandemic complicates everything. Diplomacy as a whole is going through a special time when all contacts transferred online. But I would say that it does not significantly affect negotiations on this issue. That is, everything that needs to be solved to achieve the goal can be solved even in such conditions," Kuleba said on Friday.

The minister noted that on Wednesday he has had a telephone conference with the foreign ministers of Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, during which he also discussed this issue. "We agreed that a pandemic will not hinder us in any of the key issues. Somewhere we'll just have to come up with more creative ways to solve logistics problems," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister also assured that Ukraine's position has not changed, and he continues to work on the result in close cooperation with colleagues from the International Coordination and Response Group for the Victims of Flight PS752 Crash.

"The goal remains unchanged: to establish justice, to pay compensation to families, a full, independent and transparent investigation and responsibility for the downing of the aircraft, in accordance with international law," he said.