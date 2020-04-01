Crown Agents: medicines procured in 2016-2018 supplied, delivery of medicines procured in 2019 continues

All medicines and medical devices procured and funded by the national budget of 2016-2018 were delivered to state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrmedpostach, and deliveries of medicines bought for the national budget funds saved in 2019 continue, Britain's Crown Agents has said.

"All products procured for the state budgets of 2016, 2017 and 2018 were fully delivered to SOE Ukrmedpostach. Deliveries are still taking place for the [medicines] funded by the national budget 2019, including those procured for the saved money. We stress that all volumes and delivery times are necessarily approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Funds which remain in the specially allocated and insured account of Crown Agents after the completion of planned and additional procurement are returned to the national budget," Crown Agents said in a statement handed to Interfax-Ukraine.

Crown Agents said that they work with international suppliers, the vast majority of which are manufacturers.

"A price comparison shows that the prices at which Crown Agents procures are equal to international prices or even lower than European one," Crown Agents said.

Crown Agents said that they regularly conduct independent evaluations of medical device procurement with international auditors to measure the effectiveness of their procurement.