10:58 26.03.2020

UN anti-coronavirus global plan foresees $33 mln aid for Ukraine

UN anti-coronavirus global plan foresees $33 mln aid for Ukraine

The global humanitarian response plan for combating coronavirus (COVID-19), announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, foresees allocation of $33 million aid to Ukraine, said Press Secretary of the Permanent Office of Ukraine at the United Nations Oleh Nikolenko.

"The funds meant for the organization of humanitarian response in eastern Ukraine on both sides of the demarcation line. The plan provides for the support to healthcare facilities, provision with food and essentials, support for the elderly and people with disabilities, online school education. The most vulnerable categories of Ukrainians have the means to treat and minimize the negative effects of coronavirus," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the UN global humanitarian response to fight COVID-19 envisages raising $2 billion to stop the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus across South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

"The plan will ensure the delivery of necessary laboratory equipment and medicines, the installation of additional stations for personal hygiene, the conduct of information campaigns on personal protection and the protection of others from the virus," the spokesman said.

