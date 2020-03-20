Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Georgia is suspending regular passenger flights with all countries from Saturday, March 21, as part of coronavirus containment measures, the Georgian prime minister's advisor Irakly Chikovani said on Friday.

"The decision to suspend air traffic was adopted today, at a meeting of the interagency coordination council on countering the coronavirus. It was also decided that all citizens of Georgia arriving from other countries will be obliged to undergo two-week quarantine," he said.

Quarantine zones will be set up near crossings on Georgia's border with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Chikovani said.

Georgia has 43 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of March 20, the country's Health Ministry said.