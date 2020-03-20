Facts

11:14 20.03.2020

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

1 min read
Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Georgia is suspending regular passenger flights with all countries from Saturday, March 21, as part of coronavirus containment measures, the Georgian prime minister's advisor Irakly Chikovani said on Friday.

"The decision to suspend air traffic was adopted today, at a meeting of the interagency coordination council on countering the coronavirus. It was also decided that all citizens of Georgia arriving from other countries will be obliged to undergo two-week quarantine," he said.

Quarantine zones will be set up near crossings on Georgia's border with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Chikovani said.

Georgia has 43 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of March 20, the country's Health Ministry said.

Tags: #georgia #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:24 20.03.2020
Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

19:07 19.03.2020
Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

17:32 19.03.2020
Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

15:57 19.03.2020
Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

11:11 19.03.2020
Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

10:04 19.03.2020
Two new COVID-19 cases registered in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – PHC

Two new COVID-19 cases registered in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – PHC

18:22 18.03.2020
Woman from Chernivtsi region dies of convulsive syndrome on background of cerebral edema, not from coronavirus – deputy chief doctor

Woman from Chernivtsi region dies of convulsive syndrome on background of cerebral edema, not from coronavirus – deputy chief doctor

15:44 18.03.2020
Zelensky agrees with ICRC on supplies of medical equipment, medication to fight covid-19 in Ukraine

Zelensky agrees with ICRC on supplies of medical equipment, medication to fight covid-19 in Ukraine

15:11 18.03.2020
BlaBlaCar suspends its bus services in Ukraine, carpooling service still available

BlaBlaCar suspends its bus services in Ukraine, carpooling service still available

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Zelensky appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration

LATEST

Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

Zelensky appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

Derkach and Dubinsky propose to ban foreigners from being members of the supervisory boards of Ukrainian state enterprises

One COVID-19 case confirmed in Verkhovna Rada – MP Kachura

Zelensky signs bill on combating COVID-19 into law

Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD