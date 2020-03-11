Ukrainian govt suggests limiting mass events for three weeks, cancel classes at educational institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the measures that must be taken due to the threat of an epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 11, it was decided to allocate UAH 100 million for the priority purchase of personal protective equipment for the current needs of ministries, departments and services, as well as to replenish the state reserve," the government press service said in a statement.

It is noted that at the same time, to implement this decision, the export of anti-epidemic goods is prohibited until June 1 in order to guarantee the provision of the necessary means of protection for the population.

"The Cabinet proposed the introduction of restrictions on mass events in which 200 or more people are planned to participate," the government said.

At the same time, it is noted that this does not apply to measures of state necessity, and sporting events are possible with the permission of international organizations, without spectators.

In addition, it is planned to introduce quarantine in educational institutions for a period of three weeks.

Among other things, it was decided to purchase infrared equipment for screening at a distance at Boryspil International Airport.