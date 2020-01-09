Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has changed the teams of prosecutors on several criminal cases on the embezzlement of public funds and misuse of public property at the Ukroboronprom State Concern, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"Following the consideration of an appeal of the Ukroboronprom State Concern and having analyzed the accumulated materials at the beginning of 2020, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka changed the team of prosecutors on several criminal cases on public funds embezzlement and misuse of public property at Ukroboronprom's enterprises," reads the statement.

Riaboshapka charged prosecutors of the military prosecutor's office of the Central Region of Ukraine with procedural guidance of the criminal cases.

The specialized prosecutor's office in the sphere of surveillance over criminal proceedings on military and defense industry crimes took control over the pre-trial investigation into the cases.

As reported, in November 2019, an interdepartmental working group for prevention and fight against crimes in the defense industry was created at the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

It included prosecutors, employees of the central office of the State Bureau of Investigations, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the Ukroboronprom State Concern.