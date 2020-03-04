Facts

12:51 04.03.2020

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

2 min read
Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Lawyer Leonid Maslov, who represents Andriy Antonenko, a suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, is being searched.

"Maslov is currently being searched. Reason: court decision (Kyiv's Pechersky District Court) on the investigator's corresponding petition because he allegedly logged into Antonenko's account and could delete the information," lawyer Masi Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

The relevant court order was adopted on February 25, 2020, a photo of the document was published by the Free Riff community on Facebook.

"Maslov Leonid Klavdiyovych, born March 3, 1967, for an unknown reason, logged into a page on the Vkontakte social network on January 4, 2020, which belongs to Antonenko, and could destroy or damage information that may be of interest on the above criminal proceedings. Maslov posted about this on Facebook. Therefore, Maslov may have access to social pages of Antonenko and other material evidence. He may destroy them or hide them from the investigation," the document said.

As reported, journalist Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to Ukrayinska Pravda co-founder Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast.

Three persons suspected of killing Sheremet: military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and children's physician Yulia Kuzmenko as well as musician and anti-terrorist operation veteran Andriy Antonenko. All have been detained. Spouses Vladyslav and Inna Hryshchenko, also members of the ATO, were detained in another case, but are defendants in the case of the murder of Sheremet.

Tags: #sheremet #searched #lawyer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 04.01.2020
Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

17:13 24.12.2019
Court of Appeal remands suspect in Sheremet murder case Kuzmenko in custody

Court of Appeal remands suspect in Sheremet murder case Kuzmenko in custody

18:16 23.12.2019
Appeals Court upholds decision on arrest of suspect into Sheremet's murder case Antonenko

Appeals Court upholds decision on arrest of suspect into Sheremet's murder case Antonenko

17:07 23.12.2019
Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

12:46 14.12.2019
SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

11:19 14.12.2019
Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

13:50 13.12.2019
Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

11:01 13.12.2019
There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

10:04 13.12.2019
Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

14:15 27.11.2019
Investigation into Ukrainian sailors case prolonged by 2 months due to need to question witness - lawyer

Investigation into Ukrainian sailors case prolonged by 2 months due to need to question witness - lawyer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

LATEST

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

Profile committee recommends Rada accept Honcharuk's resignation letter from prime minister post

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD