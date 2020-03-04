Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Lawyer Leonid Maslov, who represents Andriy Antonenko, a suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, is being searched.

"Maslov is currently being searched. Reason: court decision (Kyiv's Pechersky District Court) on the investigator's corresponding petition because he allegedly logged into Antonenko's account and could delete the information," lawyer Masi Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

The relevant court order was adopted on February 25, 2020, a photo of the document was published by the Free Riff community on Facebook.

"Maslov Leonid Klavdiyovych, born March 3, 1967, for an unknown reason, logged into a page on the Vkontakte social network on January 4, 2020, which belongs to Antonenko, and could destroy or damage information that may be of interest on the above criminal proceedings. Maslov posted about this on Facebook. Therefore, Maslov may have access to social pages of Antonenko and other material evidence. He may destroy them or hide them from the investigation," the document said.

As reported, journalist Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to Ukrayinska Pravda co-founder Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast.

Three persons suspected of killing Sheremet: military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and children's physician Yulia Kuzmenko as well as musician and anti-terrorist operation veteran Andriy Antonenko. All have been detained. Spouses Vladyslav and Inna Hryshchenko, also members of the ATO, were detained in another case, but are defendants in the case of the murder of Sheremet.