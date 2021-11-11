Press Conferences

11:45 11.11.2021

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leading European attorney-at-law Bertrand Malmendier joins the team of legal defense of head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, one of his attorneys Larysa Cherednychenko has said.

"So that the authorities do not accuse us of bias and the fact that we are in vain to slander her, such a good one, that is why Mr. Bertrand joined us. Europe, where we are all striving. And we will be glad if Mr. Bertrand will help us with subsequent appeals to the European Court of Human Rights in the interests of Viktor Volodymyrovych," Cherednychenko said at a press conference held at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

She said the defense had previously filed two appeals to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) due to non-compliance with the law and legal procedures, which "causes total falsification of the criminal case."

"We have an answer: criminal proceedings have been initiated on one of the appeals, the case is entitled 'Medvedchuk v. Ukraine."

In addition, the attorney said that as of today, Medvedchuk was served with charges in two criminal proceedings, it is about the "gas case in Crimea" (2014-2020) and the "coal case" (2014-2015). According to her, protection, having gained access to the materials of the pretrial investigation, can observe that law enforcement agencies operate outside the legal area.

Doctor of Law Bertrand Malmendier works in Berlin and has been in Germany since 1997. For his part, he said that on November 10 he signed an agreement on the provision of legal aid to Medvedchuk, and also joined the team of his lawyers.

"We will study how expedient the criminal proceedings launched against Mr. Medvedchuk are. We will also cooperate with public organizations and represent Mr. Medvedchuk at the European stage, in particular, in the European Court of Human Rights [...]. We also cooperate with colleagues from the UK and the United States in order to study this case in more detail. Our goal is to study the situation more deeply in order to understand whether there is actually a violation of rights in Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #conference #lawyer
Urban planning reform bill neutralizes achievements of decentralization – opinion

Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

Every fourth Ukrainian ready to vote for Zelensky in elections – UIF

Boom in development of retail real estate in Ukraine's regions expected in next couple of years – expert

Court imposes new measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in form of personal recognizance on first episode of suspicion

The Best Affiliate Community Event on the Ukrainian Market is coming soon. Meet the Top Speakers of Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2021

Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

Ukrainian Energy Association asks regulator to revise methodology for setting tariffs for CHPPs

Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

