Facts

11:57 22.02.2020

Danilov: "Black boxes" of UIA aircraft shot down in Iran won't be decrypted without representatives of Ukraine

1 min read
Danilov: "Black boxes" of UIA aircraft shot down in Iran won't be decrypted without representatives of Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov assures that the "black boxes" of the Ukrainian UIA airline's plane, which was shot down by an Iranian missile on January 8, will not be decrypted without representatives of Ukraine.

"I can assure the citizens of Ukraine that without Ukraine no one has the right to touch the 'black boxes.' They are located in Tehran today ... no one touches them, neither the Ministry of Defense [of Iran], nor anyone else," Danilov said on Inter TV channel on Friday evening.

He also expressed confidence that the relatives of those killed in the disaster would receive decent compensation.

"I do not want to stay ahead of the times, but the process is underway, it is under control and believe me, the compensation will be worthy for Ukrainians," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #black_boxes #danilov #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 18.02.2020
NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

11:06 18.02.2020
Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

16:44 17.02.2020
Prystaiko says terms of Iran's steps for progress in inquiry of UIA plane crash expire

Prystaiko says terms of Iran's steps for progress in inquiry of UIA plane crash expire

15:02 17.02.2020
Ukraine has all technical capabilities to decrypt 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down by Iran – Danilov

Ukraine has all technical capabilities to decrypt 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down by Iran – Danilov

13:43 15.02.2020
Ukraine, Iran deciding where, when flight recorders of plane downed near Tehran to be decrypted – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine, Iran deciding where, when flight recorders of plane downed near Tehran to be decrypted – Ukrainian FM

12:06 15.02.2020
Iran won't touch black box without presence of all interested parties – Iranian FM

Iran won't touch black box without presence of all interested parties – Iranian FM

18:39 05.02.2020
No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

15:57 04.02.2020
France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

13:33 03.02.2020
Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

16:41 01.02.2020
UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arbitral Tribunal rejects Russia's attempts to avoid responsibility for its behavior in Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait – MFA

Head of Ternopil Regional Administration resigns due to events around evacuation of Ukrainians from China – President's Office

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

LATEST

UN Arbitration recognizes its jurisdiction to consider Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit in case of violation of UN Convention on the Law of the Sea – Prystaiko

Arbitral Tribunal rejects Russia's attempts to avoid responsibility for its behavior in Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait – MFA

Head of Ternopil Regional Administration resigns due to events around evacuation of Ukrainians from China – President's Office

World premiere of film "Numbers" by Oleh Sentsov, Akhtem Seitablayev presented at Berlinale

Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD