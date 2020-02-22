Danilov: "Black boxes" of UIA aircraft shot down in Iran won't be decrypted without representatives of Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov assures that the "black boxes" of the Ukrainian UIA airline's plane, which was shot down by an Iranian missile on January 8, will not be decrypted without representatives of Ukraine.

"I can assure the citizens of Ukraine that without Ukraine no one has the right to touch the 'black boxes.' They are located in Tehran today ... no one touches them, neither the Ministry of Defense [of Iran], nor anyone else," Danilov said on Inter TV channel on Friday evening.

He also expressed confidence that the relatives of those killed in the disaster would receive decent compensation.

"I do not want to stay ahead of the times, but the process is underway, it is under control and believe me, the compensation will be worthy for Ukrainians," Danilov said.