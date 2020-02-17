Facts

10:14 17.02.2020

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova ask EU for financial support for Eastern Partnership

1 min read

 The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have addressed the European Union together regarding the importance of support for the Eastern Partnership, according to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"On the margins of the Munich Security Conference the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have signed a joint letter to the Members of the European Commission regarding importance of relevant financial support for the Eastern Partnership in the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 that is currently being shaped by the EU institutions," reads the statement.

The ministers called on the EU to take into account within its strategic budgetary planning for the next seven years the scale and ambitions of the reforms, which are being implemented and planned by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the process of their European integration.

"The joint address of the Ministers is another sign of unity of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in their approaches to future development of the Eastern Partnership, based on the differentiation principle, as well as to the idea of enhanced dialogue in the EU+3 Associated Partners format," reads the statement.

Tags: #eastern_partnership
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:27 30.06.2015
Eastern Partnership ministers to hold informal meeting in Minsk on Monday

Eastern Partnership ministers to hold informal meeting in Minsk on Monday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not yet planning evacuation of citizens from cruise liner

Persons with coronavirus symptoms won't be accessed on board of aircraft evacuating Ukrainians from Wuhan – Health ministry

No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

LATEST

Oleksandrivska hospital cardiologists perform first mechanical heart implant – Kyiv administration

National Police launches inquiry into work of Ant-Corruption Action Center under appeal of MP Derkach

Ukraine not yet planning evacuation of citizens from cruise liner

Prystaiko says terms of Iran's steps for progress in inquiry of UIA plane crash expire

Persons with coronavirus symptoms won't be accessed on board of aircraft evacuating Ukrainians from Wuhan – Health ministry

Ukraine has all technical capabilities to decrypt 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down by Iran – Danilov

No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Rotation of Ukrainian investigators on MH17 case is planned, won't affect upcoming trial – Prystaiko

New Normandy-format summit can be held only if Paris summit decisions implemented - Lavrov

First deputy chairman of Rada announces final version of referendum bill

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD