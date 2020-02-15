Facts

12:06 15.02.2020

Iran won't touch black box without presence of all interested parties – Iranian FM

Iran won't decipher the black box from in the plane of PS752 flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) shot down near Tehran on January 8 without presence of all interested parties, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told in an interview with NBC News on February 14.

"We will not touch the black box without the presence of all interested parties," he said.

Zarif also has said that Iran can't decipher the black box from a Ukraine plane shot down by Iran without help.

Zarif also has acknowledged that Iran is not able to extract information from the black box from the Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by Iranian forces on January 8, but added that Tehran would not hand over the box to outside governments.

According to the minister, as for now, nobody is trying to decipher the black box.

Under international aviation rules, Iran had the right to lead the investigation into the downing of the airliner, Zarif said. But he said Iran needed software, cables and additional expertise from the U.S. or other Western countries to be able to decipher the information in the black box.

"We have asked for help, why haven't the United States helped us? This is a humanitarian issue. Why haven't they given us the software? Why haven't they given us the expertise?" Zarif said.

"There are still a lot of unknowns. That's why we want more than anybody else to know what is in the black box, to know what actually happened."

