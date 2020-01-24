Facts

11:04 24.01.2020

Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian people, like no one else, understand well the Holocaust tragedy that occurred with the Jews during World War II.

Before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Friday, Zelensky said: "The Ukrainian people, like no one else, understand the tragedy and the large number of lost lives of Ukrainian Jews during World War II. And I've been thinking for a long time about what to tell you during our personal meeting. Our personal meetings are always open and pleasant. I want to tell you very sincere words, to all the people of Israel, and to all the Jews of the world."

Tags: #netanyahu #zelensky #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

16:01 24.01.2020
Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

12:48 24.01.2020
Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

12:27 24.01.2020
Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

11:26 24.01.2020
Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

11:23 24.01.2020
Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

14:41 23.01.2020
Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

09:29 23.01.2020
EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

18:42 22.01.2020
Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

18:19 22.01.2020
Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 100,000 birds killed over bird flu in Vinnytsia region

Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

LATEST

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure ceasefire, withdraw troops on five-year anniversary of Mariupol shelling

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Over 100,000 birds killed over bird flu in Vinnytsia region

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD