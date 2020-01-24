Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian people, like no one else, understand well the Holocaust tragedy that occurred with the Jews during World War II.

Before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Friday, Zelensky said: "The Ukrainian people, like no one else, understand the tragedy and the large number of lost lives of Ukrainian Jews during World War II. And I've been thinking for a long time about what to tell you during our personal meeting. Our personal meetings are always open and pleasant. I want to tell you very sincere words, to all the people of Israel, and to all the Jews of the world."