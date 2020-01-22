Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos has said that in the modern world there is a lot of turmoil, one of which is the war in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

"...The war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years. It is the sixth year since Russia annexed a part of our territory, despite the thousands of pages of international law and hundreds of organizations called upon to defend it. This is the new 'normality.' Yes, the world has been dealing with these issues. But is this 'global concern' enough for those Ukrainians, who died and those who lost their homes? This is not enough," he said during his speech in Davos on Wednesday.