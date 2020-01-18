Facts

16:56 18.01.2020

Cabinet makes public salaries of Ukrainian government members

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made public the information on the salaries of government members in 2019, according to which Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov received the highest salary last year.

The information was posted on the government's website.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk received UAH 76,000 in December 2019, including increments in the amount of UAH 40,000 and a UAH 36,190 bonus. The average salary of the prime minister in 2019 was UAH 60,479.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba earned UAH 86,774 in December 2019, including UAH 58,655 of increments and a UAH 28,119 bonus. His average salary in 2019 was UAH 58,652.

Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov received UAH 84,887 in December 2019, including increments in the amount of UAH 35,506 and a UAH 49,381 bonus. His average salary in 2019 was UAH 55,664.

Interior Minister Avakov earned UAH 186,541 in December 2019, including increments in the amount of UAH 49,225 and a UAH 137,317 bonus. The minister's average salary in 2019 was UAH 100,410.

