11:46 18.01.2020

Kyiv authorities call on Ukrainians to minimize use of private vehicles – KCSA

Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has called on Ukrainians to minimize the use of private vehicles with the aim of reducing air pollution.

"The best way to reduce air pollution during such time is the minimization of the use of private vehicles. Public transport should be used instead, especially during rush hours," the press service of the KCSA said in a statement.

On January 16, 2020, the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky registered a very high concentration of air pollutants nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide in the traffic congestion areas in Kyiv (Besarabska Square, Demiyivska Square, Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard).

"According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the weather conditions facilitate the accumulation of air pollutants. The situation will change after precipitation, strong wind and a temperature fall," reads the statement.

The KCSA also recommended the citizens to avoid walking near roads, to do wet cleaning in the apartments and to drink fresh water.

Tags: #kcsa #vehicles
