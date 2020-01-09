Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

The crew of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jetliner that crashed in Iran never reported an emergency on board, Associated Press said on Thursday with reference to an initial report released by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

According to the report, the crew also did not make a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian investigation team has arrived in Tehran on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, the UIA aircraft disappeared from radar detection at 2,440 meters.

UIA's Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on January 8, 2020 in the morning.

Some 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board. All of them died.

The plane, which was carrying out the PS752 flight from Tehran to Kyiv, disappeared off the radars two minutes after takeoff.