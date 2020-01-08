Boeing ready to assist UIA

U.S. aircraft building concern Boeing has announced its readiness to assist Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in connection with the UIA's Boeing 737-800 crash in Tehran early on Wednesday.

"This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed," the concern said on its Twitter page.

Earlier Boeing said that they are gathering more information about the air crash.

As reported, the UIA's Boeing-737, which was supposed to perform a PS752 flight on the Tehran-Kyiv route, crashed at about 6:00 Tehran time (around 4:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after takeoff from Tehran airport named after Imam Khomeini. Some 167 passengers and nine crew members were onboard. All of them died.