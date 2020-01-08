Zelensky asks to refrain from putting forward unverified versions of UIA plane crash in Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asks to refrain from putting forward unverified versions of the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran.

"I hold control over all events. I beg everyone to refrain from speculating and putting forward unverified versions of the disaster before official reports," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

He also said that special planes had already been prepared for sending to Tehran to take the bodies of those killed in a plane crash. "Special planes for sending to Tehran through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense for taking the bodies of the dead have been prepared prepared, we are waiting for approval with the Iranian side for departure," Zelensky wrote.