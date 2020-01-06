Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah that Ukraine is interested in direct investment from Oman, the Office of the Ukrainian President said on Sunday.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is interested in direct investment from Oman, singling out several promising industries, such as energy and heavy industry, construction, agriculture, information technologies and innovations, infrastructure development, medicine, and tourism," the statement reads.

"A rise in trade, which increased by 10% reaching $80 million last year, and stepping up contacts at the level of the commerce and industry chambers were stressed, too. The parties agreed to continue the practice of Ukrainian-Omani business forums, taking into account the success of the latest two such events in Kyiv in 2019, which were attended by dozen Omani businesspeople," it said.

They additionally discussed boosting bilateral relations, and, in particular, stressed enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

As previously reported, Zelensky is visiting Oman, where he arrived with his family by a regular flight at his own expense.