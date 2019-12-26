Facts

17:53 26.12.2019

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

Volunteer Marusia Zvirobiy has filed a claim against ex-director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Roman Truba in regard to committing forgery in office.

She came to SBI on December 26 for interrogation as a witness in the case of threats to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We filed a claim on Mr. Truba. We have a suspicion that he is misleading the court, because they came to my house (for investigative actions) with the decision of the Pechersky court...And if the central office of the State Security Bureau has complaints against me, they should have come up with the decision of the Shevchenkivsky court," she told the journalists outside the entrance to the bureau.

In turn, her lawyer Andriy Pysarenko specified that the application was filed under Article 366 of the Criminal Code – official forgery.

Speaking of direct interrogation, Zvirobiy said that the investigative action took place in the legal framework, her procedural status as a witness in this case has not changed. She said the next interrogation is scheduled for January 10.

Tags: #sbi #truba #zvirobiy
