11:12 25.12.2019

Fulfillment of Minsk Agreements to be discussed with French, German parliamentarians within next 30-45 days

The emergence of parliamentary dimension in the Normandy format will promote the Donbas peace process, head of the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue for Peace: Ukraine - Russia - Germany - France association and deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk said following a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday.

"The meetings we have tentatively planned to have with German and French parliamentarians will take place within the next 30 to 45 days," Medvedchuk said.

They will be followed by a meeting of representatives of all parliaments, "who will not just discuss the issue, but will also suggest practical ways of achieving the primary objective: to make the peace settlement in Ukraine real and to fulfill the Minsk Agreements, as approved by a resolution of the UN Security Council," he said.

The Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue for Peace: Ukraine - Russia - Germany - France association was established at the Verkhovna Rada a month ago, Medvedchuk said.

"We believe that the parliaments of these countries could contribute to the fulfillment of the Minsk Agreements and assist the Normandy format's search for ways to implement the peace initiatives," he said.

Medvedchuk underlined "the huge role played by the Ukrainian parliament in the fulfillment of the Minsk Agreements, at least because Ukraine has the parliamentary-presidential form of government, and the adoption of laws pertaining to the political provisions of the Minsk Agreements depends on the parliament."

"These include the amnesty law, the law on the special status of Donbas, the constitutional amendments related to the special status, and the election law," Medvedchuk said.

In his opinion, the State Duma and the parliaments of France and Germany could provide assistance to Ukrainian parliamentarians on these issues.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #medvedchuk
Interfax-Ukraine
