Facts

10:04 21.12.2019

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

1 min read
Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

Law enforcement authorities have shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls and seized equipment worth about UAH 50 million, an operation to close illegal gambling facilities is under way, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday.

"At present, there are 715 mobile groups comprising investigators and employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations. The mobile groups are constantly monitoring, as well as taking measures to prevent illegal gambling," it said.

The police have asked citizens to report on any illegal gambling halls and promise to immediately respond to all such reports.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that pursuant to the government’s decision, law enforcement agencies should shut down all illegal gambling halls at 16:00 Kyiv time on December 20.

As of 15:00 on the same day, police had reported they had checked more than 500 establishments in all regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #gambling #police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 21.12.2019
Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

17:43 20.12.2019
SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

15:45 20.12.2019
Zelensky: We know who's behind failure to vote on legalization of gambling – all gambling halls to be closed

Zelensky: We know who's behind failure to vote on legalization of gambling – all gambling halls to be closed

13:16 07.12.2019
Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

16:43 02.12.2019
Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

13:16 02.12.2019
Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

11:20 31.10.2019
Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

14:41 23.10.2019
Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

12:13 23.10.2019
Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

11:08 07.10.2019
Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

LATEST

Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

Swiss Attorney General's Office files indictment against ex-MP Martynenko for money laundering

EU allocates additional EUR 8 mln for vulnerable people affected by Donbas conflict

Resumption of railway communication with ORDLO not discussed yet - Deputy FM

NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD