We unequivocally condemn any attempts by Russia to encroach on territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy FM Bodnar

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar has said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the eastern part of Ukraine and the entire Black Sea region are supposedly "native Russian territories."

"We unequivocally condemn any attempts by the Russian Federation to infringe on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The statement will be made public today. We unequivocally condemn it, and Putin's narrative and his fantastic stories will not have an effect on us. Moreover, let's turn to the story - who belonged to whom? There was a time when Moscow was subordinated to Kyiv. So let's talk about the roots, not the consequences," he said, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine during an hour of questions for the government on Friday.

He noted that he also hopes that the results of the Skype conference of the participants of the Trilateral Contact Group will lead to the release of Ukrainian prisoners by December 31.

"The negotiating group is working on this, there is no betrayal. The work is ongoing. I think we will complete this work," Bodnar added.