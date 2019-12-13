Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a program developed by the government to increase pensions for citizens of the country by age, which will start with the category of those over 80 years old.

"An important social mission of our team for today is: in the situation when there is no money, but it is necessary to increase pensions, minimum pensions at least for those people who are in trouble. And the number of these people is large. We really have a program, we developed it. We came up with a very interesting retirement strategy for people by age," he said on the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program aired by 1+1 TV channel on Thursday night.

Zelensky indicated that at first pensions from UAH 400 to UAH 1,100 UAH will be "substantially" increased for those citizens who are over 80 years old. According to him, there are many of such people in Ukraine, and UAH 13 billion will be allocated for them next year.

"Then we want to lower this indicator: over 75 years old, over 70 years old and beyond," he added.

Zelensky also emphasized that the end of the "era of poverty" would be mandatory with his cadence, which was promised in the presidential election.

"I am sure we will do this step by step. Money does not fall from the sky. We have adopted many laws related to the unshadowing of economy, demonopolization, deoligarchization. This will fill the budget. Everyone should pay taxes in this country," he said.