Putin-Zelensky meeting to be held after Normandy-format summit, no time limit for it - Ushakov

A bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, will take place after the Normandy-format summit, and its duration will depend on the two chiefs of state, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The meeting will be held. It has been agreed upon. Everything will be embedded in the format to be offered by the summit organizers, the French," Ushakov told the press.

"Obviously, [the Putin-Zelensky meeting] will be held after the [summit] events come to an end," he said.

As for how long the Putin-Zelensky meeting could last, Ushakov said, "I don't know. That depends on the leaders. There is no particular time limit."