Facts

10:14 09.12.2019

Putin-Zelensky meeting to be held after Normandy-format summit, no time limit for it - Ushakov

1 min read
Putin-Zelensky meeting to be held after Normandy-format summit, no time limit for it - Ushakov

 A bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, will take place after the Normandy-format summit, and its duration will depend on the two chiefs of state, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The meeting will be held. It has been agreed upon. Everything will be embedded in the format to be offered by the summit organizers, the French," Ushakov told the press.

"Obviously, [the Putin-Zelensky meeting] will be held after the [summit] events come to an end," he said.

As for how long the Putin-Zelensky meeting could last, Ushakov said, "I don't know. That depends on the leaders. There is no particular time limit."

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 09.12.2019
Normandy Four summit begins in Paris

Normandy Four summit begins in Paris

17:46 09.12.2019
Zelensky holding talks with Merkel in Paris

Zelensky holding talks with Merkel in Paris

17:01 09.12.2019
Macron, Zelensky having talks in Paris

Macron, Zelensky having talks in Paris

16:17 09.12.2019
Normandy Four meeting to help to move forward to peaceful solution of Donbas conflict – EU

Normandy Four meeting to help to move forward to peaceful solution of Donbas conflict – EU

14:41 09.12.2019
Discussion of Steinmeier formula to be part of negotiations in Paris - German Foreign Ministry

Discussion of Steinmeier formula to be part of negotiations in Paris - German Foreign Ministry

12:51 09.12.2019
Prystaiko lists key components of Ukrainian side at Normandy Summit in Paris

Prystaiko lists key components of Ukrainian side at Normandy Summit in Paris

12:45 09.12.2019
Ukrainian energy minister, Naftogaz executive director may join Zelensky-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris

Ukrainian energy minister, Naftogaz executive director may join Zelensky-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris

12:21 09.12.2019
Zelensky Office confirms bilateral meeting with Putin

Zelensky Office confirms bilateral meeting with Putin

09:33 09.12.2019
Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

16:26 07.12.2019
Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Four summit begins in Paris

SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

Zelensky holding talks with Merkel in Paris

Macron, Zelensky having talks in Paris

Normandy Four meeting to help to move forward to peaceful solution of Donbas conflict – EU

LATEST

SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

U.K. Supreme Court this week to hear Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond case

Death toll of victims of Odesa College fire increased to 12 - Emergency Service

З півночі бойовики тричі обстріляли українські позиції, без втрат

Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD