Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian government will do its best to support and develop the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"No one will ever respect the government which does not support and care about its army. That is why we will do our best to implement necessary changes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We will make them closer to NATO by deed, not by word," he said at a meeting with soldiers in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on the occasion of Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian army improves its readiness and combat effectiveness.

"All of you should feel how necessary you are to the state and each Ukrainian. We have a lot of work to do and many hardships, but we will overcome them. Because the main thing is on our side – the truth, and this means that victory will be ours," he said.

President also recalled that the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the war in eastern Ukraine have been lasting for six years.

"Unfortunately, every day Ukraine pays for its freedom with the lives and health of the best of its sons and daughters. We are bowing our heads before the real heroes who gave their lives for our peaceful future, for the peaceful future of Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine is striving for peace in Donbas by diplomatic means, however it is always easier to hold talks confidently when the strength of the Ukrainian army is felt.