18:03 18.11.2019

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

 The High Court of London on November 15 decided to give the ex-owners of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, extra time to prepare for defense within the bank case by January 10, 2020, an informed source at the bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, Michael Bools QC, representing Kolomoisky, asked High Court Judge Brian Rawlings to give him time until February 25 to file his defense, however, the court determined the date until January 10.

As reported, PrivatBank in December 2017 filed a lawsuit to the High Court of London against ex-owners Kolomoisky and Boholiubov and the companies supposedly belonged to Kolomoisky and Boholiubov or are controlled by them.

The High Court of London on December 4, 2018 declared PrivatBank's claim inappropriate for its jurisdiction, considering that it was filed against British companies in order to bring Kolomoisky and Boholiubov into the proceedings.

