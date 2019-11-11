Ukrainian defense minister sees no threat of pending Russia's invasion

As of this moment, there is no critical enhancement of Russian forces and hardware that could evidence pending invasion of the Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk said on the television channel 1+1 on Sunday night.

Zahorodniuk commented on the opinion of former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin that Russia might invade southern Ukraine and answered the question whether he felt such a threat. "We always feel a threat, and it is our task to protect Ukraine under any circumstances. Of course, we are aware of various scenarios. But we do not see any critical enhancement beyond the Russian plans, which have been known to us since the beginning of this year," he said.

The militarization process continues in Crimea, Zahorodniuk said. "We are monitoring it, and our intelligence is at work," Zahorodniuk said.

"However, we have no information about any critical processes or a situation pending in the near future," he said.