Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

Russia-occupation forces have thwarted the process of the disengagement of forces and hardware on the Bohdanivka-Petrivske disengagement line, the press headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Today, on November 8, at 12:00, the Ukrainian side was ready to begin the practical process of the disengagement of forces and hardware in section No. 3, in the area of the settlements of Bohdanivka and Petrivske, Donetsk region," it said.

The JFO said Russia-occupation forces did not sent message about their readiness for disengagement on November 8.

"Thus, the adversary foiled not only the disengagement process, but also once again violated international agreements," the JFO noted.

As reported, in the morning of November 8, commander of the Joint Forces Volodymyr Kravchenko said that the Ukrainian side was ready to begin the disengagement of forces and hardware on the Bohdanivka-Petrivske (Donetsk region) area on the disengagement line on November 8, subject to mirror actions.