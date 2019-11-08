Facts

15:03 08.11.2019

Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

1 min read
Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

Russia-occupation forces have thwarted the process of the disengagement of forces and hardware on the Bohdanivka-Petrivske disengagement line, the press headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Today, on November 8, at 12:00, the Ukrainian side was ready to begin the practical process of the disengagement of forces and hardware in section No. 3, in the area of the settlements of Bohdanivka and Petrivske, Donetsk region," it said.

The JFO said Russia-occupation forces did not sent message about their readiness for disengagement on November 8.

"Thus, the adversary foiled not only the disengagement process, but also once again violated international agreements," the JFO noted.

As reported, in the morning of November 8, commander of the Joint Forces Volodymyr Kravchenko said that the Ukrainian side was ready to begin the disengagement of forces and hardware on the Bohdanivka-Petrivske (Donetsk region) area on the disengagement line on November 8, subject to mirror actions.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:35 07.11.2019
One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:57 07.11.2019
Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

17:05 05.11.2019
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

15:54 04.11.2019
Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

11:48 04.11.2019
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:05 04.11.2019
Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

15:00 02.11.2019
Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

11:37 02.11.2019
Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

11:18 02.11.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:02 01.11.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

LATEST

Lutsenko as Prosecutor General said he would get revenge against Yovanovitch – Kent's testimony to U.S. Congress

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

U.S. senators ask Department of State to provide info about Biden's son, Ukrainian company Burisma

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD