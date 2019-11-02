Facts

16:49 02.11.2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

1 min read
 Counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have thwarted an attempt of illegal supply of spare parts to military boats to Russia.

"During a pretrial investigation, it was established that a resident of Mykolaiv plans to illegally export parts that are used during repair and maintenance of engines on ships of the Navy of the Russian Federation," the SBU press center said on Friday.

So, law enforcement authorities seized illegal cargo while it was crossing the state border. According to preliminary estimates by experts, the market value of the equipment is more than UAH 1.5 million.

"During a raid of the place of residence of the organizer of the fraud, flash drives, computer equipment containing correspondence with customers from Russia were found," the press center said.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 of Article 333 (violation of procedure of international transfers of goods subject to state export control) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative actions are being taken.

Tags: #sbu
Interfax-Ukraine
