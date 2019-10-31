Facts

12:07 31.10.2019

Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which the permission of authorities of Denmark to build the facility on its territory contributed to, is strengthening Russia and weakening Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"This is not only a matter of energy security, it is a geopolitical issue, so I will tell you frankly that it strengthens Russia and weakens Europe. This is my point of view, and not only mine, but also of our government," Zelensky said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday after a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

"We understood that this could happen ... For my part, I will say that both me and our government were ready for such a decision. We are ready," he said.

On October 30, 2019, Denmark gave permission for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone. It was the last permission for construction of the pipeline. The pipeline will pass southeast of the island of Bornholm, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said. The DEA chose the shorter of two routes (147 km and 164 km) to minimize risks and environmental impact.

The approval process took over two years; it began in April 2017. In the other four jurisdictions through which the pipeline will run, not only has permission been received, but the pipeline sections themselves have nearly been completed. Today, over 2,100 km of two pipelines had been laid.

Gazprom head Alexei Miller estimated that five weeks will be needed to build the Danish section.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #zelensky
