Time of resolving issues through bribes gone thanks to online project LIFT

First deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Trofymov has said that thanks to the LIFT online project aimed at finding qualified specialists, resolving issues through bribes is no longer possible, the presidential press service said.

"Gone are the days when issues were resolved with the help of bribes. The LIFT project aims at honest and transparent selection of specialists who want to change the country. Any abuse of this project is unacceptable, the perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the law," Trofymov emphasized.

The press service of the Presidential Office reminded that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the person on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, this person "by deceit, namely, the creation of a candidate request for the position of chairman of one of the district administrations of Kyiv region (LIFT project) about the existence of "ties" in the Office of the President of Ukraine, tried to take possession of funds in the amount of $150,000. The person was detained while receiving part of the funds (about EUR 30,000). The issue of declaring suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved," the press service of the Presidential Office emphasized.