Facts

09:38 23.10.2019

Time of resolving issues through bribes gone thanks to online project LIFT

2 min read
Time of resolving issues through bribes gone thanks to online project LIFT

First deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Trofymov has said that thanks to the LIFT online project aimed at finding qualified specialists, resolving issues through bribes is no longer possible, the presidential press service said.

"Gone are the days when issues were resolved with the help of bribes. The LIFT project aims at honest and transparent selection of specialists who want to change the country. Any abuse of this project is unacceptable, the perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the law," Trofymov emphasized.

The press service of the Presidential Office reminded that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the person on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, this person "by deceit, namely, the creation of a candidate request for the position of chairman of one of the district administrations of Kyiv region (LIFT project) about the existence of "ties" in the Office of the President of Ukraine, tried to take possession of funds in the amount of $150,000. The person was detained while receiving part of the funds (about EUR 30,000). The issue of declaring suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved," the press service of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Tags: #bribery #presidents_office
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 09.10.2019
Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

10:25 17.09.2019
Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

10:33 01.08.2019
Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

15:40 05.07.2019
Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

15:53 21.03.2019
Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

12:15 14.09.2015
PGO detains Head of Employment Service's tender committee for bribery

PGO detains Head of Employment Service's tender committee for bribery

12:33 09.04.2015
Ex-heads of two state companies file claims accusing state financial inspectorate officials of bribery

Ex-heads of two state companies file claims accusing state financial inspectorate officials of bribery

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

LATEST

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Electricity supply of pumping stations in Lysychansk resumed

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

One serviceman killed, three injured in 24 enemy attacks in Donbas

PGO in court announces indictment against Omelyan – SAPO

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

Law on special status of Donbas will be written in Ukraine's parliament, in dialogue with the people, not outside of Ukraine – Servant of the People

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD