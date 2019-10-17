Facts

Economic Court delays consideration of lawsuit on PrivatBank's assets until another court rules on bank's nationalization

Judge of the Economic Court in Kyiv Liudmyla Shkurdova on October 16 suspended consideration of the lawsuit of Kyiv-based PrivatBank's owner Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on returning of the shares to him until the Administrative Court of Appeal takes a decision regarding the case on legacy of the bank's nationalization, said Head of the Claims Office at the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Viktor Hryhorchuk.

"After the dispute is considered in a court of administrative jurisdiction, based on the content of this determination, which we received today, the hearing on this claim will continue," he told the journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

The NBU representative said that the District Administrative Court in Kyiv on April 18, 2019, in response to Kolomoisky's lawsuit, cancelled the decision on nationalization of the PrivatBank. The Cabinet of Ministers, NBU and PrivatBank appealed this decision. The appeal will be considered by the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal.

However, Hryhorchuk said that the proceedings in this case in the mentioned court have not yet been opened, the date of the decision on it is unknown.

Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
