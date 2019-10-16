Facts

10:49 16.10.2019

Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

1 min read
Any steps aimed at electing a new judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine are currently impossible, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"As of today, I think this is impossible [reloading the composition of the Constitutional Court]. Since there was a court decision and he [Stanyslav Shevchuk] was reinstated, any action to elect a new judge of the Constitutional Court is impossible so far. So, we will see how events develop," Razumkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

