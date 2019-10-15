Facts

10:01 15.10.2019

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

 Ukraine is an independent unitary state and its servicemen will defend the principles enshrined in the country's Constitution, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The Ukrainian Constitution says that Ukraine is an independent, sovereign, unitary and democratic state and if someone does not agree with these words and wants to oppose that, they will have to deal with you, our defenders, Defenders with a capital letter," the president said at a meeting with the servicemen involved in the Joint Forces Operation in the Donetsk region on October 14.

Zelensky pointed out that today he and every Ukrainian must simply thank the Ukrainian troops for "their bravery, valor, character, spirit, will, and resilience." "For peaceful sleep in Ukrainian cities and villages and for your holding the skies," he said.

