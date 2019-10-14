Facts

12:16 14.10.2019

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

Former owner of Bank Finance and Credit Kostiantyn Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing, according to a statement by the board of directors of Ferrexpo, of which he is majority shareholder and CEO.

"The Board has been informed that Mr Zhevago has not been served with any legal notice and Mr Zhevago strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing," the document posted on the London Stock Exchange on Monday says.

According to it, the board of directors closely monitors the situation and will take any actions that are necessary in the interests of all shareholders and the company.

