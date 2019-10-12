Facts

14:20 12.10.2019

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

1 min read
Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces since the midnight of Saturday, October 12, violated the ceasefire regime six times in Donbas, no casualties among personnel of the Joint Forces units, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"Today, on October 12, in the area of rebuffing and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine, six armed provocations by the Russian-occupying forces were recorded," the Defense Ministry said on its website.

No shelling of the sites where the disengagement of forces is carried out in the area of the village of Petrovske in Donetsk region and the city of Zolote in Luhansk region was recorded. All attacks were in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, in particular, near Vodyane, Pyschevyk, Novohnativka and Shyrokyne.

There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #donbas #russia #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 12.10.2019
Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

16:55 11.10.2019
Moscow has no official info about Zelensky's idea of peacekeepers along Ukraine-Russia border – Peskov

Moscow has no official info about Zelensky's idea of peacekeepers along Ukraine-Russia border – Peskov

14:21 11.10.2019
Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

12:57 11.10.2019
Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

10:23 11.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

16:56 10.10.2019
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

15:44 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

15:30 10.10.2019
Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

LATEST

Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky: Yermak doesn't fulfill Foreign Minister's duties, he solves legal issues on captive swap with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD