Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces since the midnight of Saturday, October 12, violated the ceasefire regime six times in Donbas, no casualties among personnel of the Joint Forces units, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"Today, on October 12, in the area of rebuffing and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine, six armed provocations by the Russian-occupying forces were recorded," the Defense Ministry said on its website.

No shelling of the sites where the disengagement of forces is carried out in the area of the village of Petrovske in Donetsk region and the city of Zolote in Luhansk region was recorded. All attacks were in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, in particular, near Vodyane, Pyschevyk, Novohnativka and Shyrokyne.

There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry said.