Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on the CIS chiefs of state to support incumbent, newly-elected Ukrainian authorities.

"Let me speak my mind, considering that both the Russian president and I are deeply invested in this problem. This is happening before our eyes. Speaking of the new Ukrainian authorities, I'd like to ask you to support them," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"You can see the attempts to topple these authorities, to crush them, to tear them down, but you have to understand who will take power in Ukraine in that case," Lukashenko said.