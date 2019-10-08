MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

Member of parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) has appealed to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) with a request to investigate the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly made in a memorandum of a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in July this year.

According to the memorandum, Zelensky said, "Since we have won the absolute majority in our Parliament, the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person, my candidate, who will be approved, by the parliament and will start as a new prosecutor in September."

"Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine on the Prosecutor's General's Office (PGO) defines the basis for the activities of the prosecutor's office, among which, in particular, is the independence of prosecutors, which provides for guarantees against illegal political, material or other influence on the prosecutor ... Taking into account the statements of the current President of Ukraine Zelensky that the current Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka is 'his' person, what can we say about the observance (or violation) of principles of legality? How will Riaboshapka be able to independently conduct an investigation involving the president or his entourage ... in the event of such a situation?" Honcharenko said in his submission to the SBI on October 3, posting a copy of the petition to his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Honcharenko said he sees signs of a crime under Article 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position) and in this regard, asks the SBI "to take appropriate measures to investigate this situation and determine the degree of guilt of the above persons."

"The president of the country cannot promise anyone that the case will be investigated or that he will entrust the prosecutor general with something to do. We still live in a democracy, not a monarchy. I'm confident the SBI will launch a criminal investigation into this statement by Zelensky," he said.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, as regards your interrogation, you can find out all the information from my Telegram channel, where I will promptly inform you when to come and what documents to take with you. We will do them together," the MP added.