Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has commemorated the victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar in Kyiv, reported on the president's website on Tuesday.

Zelensky together with the representatives of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine kindled the lamps at the Menorah – a monument to those Jews, who were executed in the territory of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

The rabbis read a prayer for the victims of the tragedy. Those present honored them with a moment of silence.