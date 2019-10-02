Facts

13:51 02.10.2019

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

 The European Union believes that the so-called Steinmeier formula may lead to further efforts to fully implement the Minsk agreements.

EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini's spokesperson Maja Kocijancic commented to the Interfax-Ukraine agency the results of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk and the signing of the letter with Kyiv's consent to implement the Steinmeier formula.

"The outcome of the Trilateral Contact Group deliberations in Minsk yesterday, including with regard to the so-called Steinmeier formula, is a step that could hopefully lead to further efforts towards the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all parties," she said.

She also noted that this "for its part, is key to reaching a lasting peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine." "The European Union has consistently supported the work of the Normandy 4 format, Trilateral Contact Group, and the OSCE in their efforts to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The EU remains steadfast in fully supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the EU representative stressed.

Tags: #eu #steinmeier_formula
