13:57 26.09.2019

Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when speaking in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 25, welcomed the decision of the American leader to replace the ambassador to Ukraine, according to the memorandum released by the White House on September 25.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reported on May 18, 2019, that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was concluding her diplomatic assignment in Kyiv.

"It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100%. Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous President and she was on his side. She would not accept me as a new President well enough," Zelensky told Trump then.

Trump, in turn, describing the situation surrounding the U.S. ambassador, told Zelensky: "The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that."

Zelensky then informed Trump about his decision to recall Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly. "For that purpose, I just recalled our ambassador from the United States and he will be replaced by a very competent and a very experienced ambassador who will work hard on making sure that our two nations are getting closer," he said.

Zelensky also expressed hope for good relations and cooperation with Trump.

Tags: #zelensky #trump #yovanovitch
