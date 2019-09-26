Zelensky says Trump seems got his message that Crimea integral part of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he succeeded in sending message to President of the United States Donald Trump that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine.

"We were also talking, and this was a kind of a very exciting story, about Crimea. You know that there were statements that how are people there ... if they do not speak Ukrainian, but speak Russian, that is no longer Ukraine than Ukraine. I explained to him that this is our land, that there are people ... that we have no questions about communication and language. The state language is Ukrainian," he told the journalists in New York following the meeting with Trump.

Zelensky said that he told Trump what a beautiful place Crimea is. "And it seems to me that I heard this and he, yes, agrees that this is our native land [Crimea], and we will bring it back. He [Trump] says yes, you need to work, and we [USA] will help you," president said.