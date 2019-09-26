Zelensky promises Jewish community to prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the representatives of the Jewish organizations in New York has promised that Ukraine will prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance.

"The promotion of anti-Semitism in Ukraine is a provocation. We are committed to prevent crimes resulted from anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance," Zelensky said.

As reported on the president's website, the Jewish community noted significant progress in overcoming these issues.

Zelensky said his team's goal is to change the country so that it "becomes the global brand of everything innovative." For this purpose, the state needs experience of the United States of America and Israel, and Zelensky asked representatives of Jewish organizations to help attract American and Israeli investors to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Jewish organizations expressed interest in holding reforms in Ukraine aimed at economic growth and the fight against corruption.

President thanked the Jewish community for strengthening the strategic relations of Ukraine and the United States, as well as for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

For his part, Chief Rabbi of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine Shmuel Kamenetsky commended the continued support provided by the Jewish community of the United States to Jews in Ukraine.