15:35 10.09.2019

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that he is committed to freedom of speech, and "closing television channels" isn't stipulated in his powers.

"I really respect every channel, and the News One channel too. I have never closed a single channel in my life. I am personally for freedom of speech, and you know it well. I will never close any channels in my life, I have no right, I don't have an authority for this," he said during a trip to Rivne region on Tuesday, answering a question from a journalist of News One TV channel.

